    Exercise! Exercise! Exercise! [Image 2 of 4]

    Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2016

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WAHIAWA — Soldiers of 8th Theater Sustainment Command role-playing as Hawaii residents demanding food from the Army pound on the walls of the Logistics Readiness Center at Bldg. 6037. Simulating the aftermath of a tsunami, 8th TSC Soldiers volunteered to be role players as part of the Hawaii Full Scale Exercise. The Soldiers acted as Hawaii residents protesting for food. Each year, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Hawaii and Installation Management Command Hawaii learn how to respond to emergencies with these exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 18:39
    Photo ID: 3154212
    VIRIN: 160713-A-TH981-003
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise! Exercise! Exercise! [Image 1 of 4], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    tsunami
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Army
    emergency
    role-playing
    U.S. Army Hawaii
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Installation Management Command Hawaii
    Hawaii Full Scale Exercise

