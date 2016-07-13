Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!

WAHIAWA — Soldiers of 8th Theater Sustainment Command role-playing as Hawaii residents demanding food from the Army pound on the walls of the Logistics Readiness Center at Bldg. 6037. Simulating the aftermath of a tsunami, 8th TSC Soldiers volunteered to be role players as part of the Hawaii Full Scale Exercise. The Soldiers acted as Hawaii residents protesting for food. Each year, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Hawaii and Installation Management Command Hawaii learn how to respond to emergencies with these exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

