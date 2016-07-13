WAHIAWA — Spc. Idaya Waters-Mendes, a staff movements NCO, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, plays the role of a Hawaii resident protesting for food, at the Logistics Readiness Center, at Bldg. 6037, July 13, 2016. Simulating the aftermath of a tsunami, 8th TSC Soldiers volunteered to be role players as part of the Hawaii Full Scale Exercise. The Soldiers acted as Hawaii residents protesting for food. Each year, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Hawaii and Installation Management Command Hawaii learn how to respond to emergencies with these exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:39
|Photo ID:
|3154211
|VIRIN:
|160713-A-TH981-002
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|WAIHAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise! Exercise! Exercise! [Image 1 of 4], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
