Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!

WAHIAWA — Spc. Idaya Waters-Mendes, a staff movements NCO, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, plays the role of a Hawaii resident protesting for food, at the Logistics Readiness Center, at Bldg. 6037, July 13, 2016. Simulating the aftermath of a tsunami, 8th TSC Soldiers volunteered to be role players as part of the Hawaii Full Scale Exercise. The Soldiers acted as Hawaii residents protesting for food. Each year, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Hawaii and Installation Management Command Hawaii learn how to respond to emergencies with these exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

