Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!

WAHIAWA — Spc. Brook Rouse (right), an accounting technician with 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Pfc. Patrick Macatlang, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, 8th TSC, act as Hawaii residents demanding food from the Army, July 13, 2016. Simulating the aftermath of a tsunami, 8th TSC Soldiers volunteered to be role players as part of the Hawaii Full Scale Exercise. The Soldiers acted as Hawaii residents protesting for food. Each year, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Hawaii and Installation Management Command Hawaii learn how to respond to emergencies with these exercises.

