170203-HV059-N-064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 03, 2017) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Shelby Shafer places cookies on a baking sheet in the galley of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:31
|Photo ID:
|3154189
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-HV059-042
|Resolution:
|5222x2937
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170203-HV059-N-064 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
