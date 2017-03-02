(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170203-HV059-N-033 [Image 2 of 2]

    170203-HV059-N-033

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170203-HV059-N-033 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 03, 2017) Personnel Specialist Chief Petty Officer Kyle Payne watches from amidships as USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) leaves Naval Station Norfolk. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 18:31
    Photo ID: 3154187
    VIRIN: 170203-N-HV059-033
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170203-HV059-N-033 [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170203-HV059-N-042
    170203-HV059-N-033

    TAGS

    USS James E. Williams
    Navy
    ships
    Norfolk
    USN

