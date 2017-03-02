170203-HV059-N-033 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 03, 2017) Personnel Specialist Chief Petty Officer Kyle Payne watches from amidships as USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) leaves Naval Station Norfolk. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
This work, 170203-HV059-N-033 [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
