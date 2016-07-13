Train with the chain

WAHIAWA — Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bishop, a mountaineer with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, saws into a log in a field at the entrance to East Range, July 13, 2016. The training taught the proper use of a chainsaw, a necessary and dangerous tool used by the agency for the recovery of human remains from aircraft crash sites. The training was also beneficial for Army aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

