    Train with the chain [Image 1 of 3]

    Train with the chain

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2016

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WAHIAWA — Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bishop, a mountaineer with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, saws into a log in a field at the entrance to East Range, July 13, 2016. The training taught the proper use of a chainsaw, a necessary and dangerous tool used by the agency for the recovery of human remains from aircraft crash sites. The training was also beneficial for Army aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3154140
    VIRIN: 160713-M-TH981-012
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train with the chain [Image 1 of 3], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    chainsaw
    Army
    training
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

