Misawa partakes in Silent Walk

U.S. Air Force Airmen walk along Risner Circle during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. After completing a 5K run, participants partook in a “Silent Walk” where helmets topped with red cards describing sexual assaults occurring during fiscal year 2015 and 2016 were placed. The event’s goal was to show this crime is an issue, even at Misawa, and to emphasize the necessity of caring for one’s wingman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

