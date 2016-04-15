Taking pledge against sexual assault

A U.S. Air Force Airman writes a pledge on a poster during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. After running a 5K and partaking in a “Silent Walk” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, participants were invited to write a pledge signifying what action they will take to fight against this crime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

