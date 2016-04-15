(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman writes a pledge on a poster during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. After running a 5K and partaking in a “Silent Walk” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, participants were invited to write a pledge signifying what action they will take to fight against this crime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking pledge against sexual assault [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

