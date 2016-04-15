A U.S. Air Force Airman writes a pledge on a poster during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. After running a 5K and partaking in a “Silent Walk” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, participants were invited to write a pledge signifying what action they will take to fight against this crime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 16:02
|Photo ID:
|3153953
|VIRIN:
|160415-F-KR223-078
|Resolution:
|1833x1256
|Size:
|310 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Taking pledge against sexual assault [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
