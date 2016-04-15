(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Helmets line Risner Circle [Image 3 of 4]

    Helmets line Risner Circle

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Military helmets line Risner Circle during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. During the “Silent Walk” portion of the day, Misawa military members passed by helmets topped with red cards describing sexual assaults occurring during fiscal year 2015 and 2016. The purpose of this event was to highlight the necessity of caring for one’s wingman and bring the severity of the issue home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 16:02
    Photo ID: 3153952
    VIRIN: 160415-F-KR223-064
    Resolution: 5329x3806
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helmets line Risner Circle [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Misawa partakes in Silent Walk
    Taking pledge against sexual assault
    Helmets line Risner Circle
    Readying for 5K, Silent Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Photography
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Photojournalist
    35th Fighter Wing
    military
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    Nikon
    Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT