Military helmets line Risner Circle during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. During the “Silent Walk” portion of the day, Misawa military members passed by helmets topped with red cards describing sexual assaults occurring during fiscal year 2015 and 2016. The purpose of this event was to highlight the necessity of caring for one’s wingman and bring the severity of the issue home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

