(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Readying for 5K, Silent Walk [Image 4 of 4]

    Readying for 5K, Silent Walk

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military members ready for a “Silent Walk” and 5K run during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. This event, along with four others throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, were designed to bring awareness to the crime and highlight the fact that sexual assault is a problem affecting all Airmen (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 16:02
    Photo ID: 3153949
    VIRIN: 160415-F-KR223-022
    Resolution: 4671x3336
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readying for 5K, Silent Walk [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Misawa partakes in Silent Walk
    Taking pledge against sexual assault
    Helmets line Risner Circle
    Readying for 5K, Silent Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Photography
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    respect
    care
    SARC
    crime
    Photojournalist
    35th Fighter Wing
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
    military
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    wingman
    dignity
    Nikon
    Sexual Assault Prevention Response
    caring
    eliminate
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    Wild Weasels
    know your part
    do your part
    Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT