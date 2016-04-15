U.S. military members ready for a “Silent Walk” and 5K run during Resilient Airman Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2016. This event, along with four others throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, were designed to bring awareness to the crime and highlight the fact that sexual assault is a problem affecting all Airmen (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 16:02
|Photo ID:
|3153949
|VIRIN:
|160415-F-KR223-022
|Resolution:
|4671x3336
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Readying for 5K, Silent Walk [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT