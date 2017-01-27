VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II

Capt. Taylor Zehrung boards an F-35B Lightning II aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 27. Zehrung is

one of two category one pilots who are finishing training of the F-35. The two pilots transitioned from the formal

flight school to training on the F-35 instead of transitioning from a different aircraft. Zehrung is with Marine Fighter

Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31.

Date Taken: 01.27.2017
Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US