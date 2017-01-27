Capt. Taylor Zehrung boards an F-35B Lightning II aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 27. Zehrung is
one of two category one pilots who are finishing training of the F-35. The two pilots transitioned from the formal
flight school to training on the F-35 instead of transitioning from a different aircraft. Zehrung is with Marine Fighter
Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31.
|01.27.2017
|02.09.2017 14:33
|3153696
|170124-M-SX452-046
|4933x3289
|942.88 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
This work, VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
