An F-35B Lightining II piloted by Capt. Robert Reddy takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,
Jan. 27. Reddy and Capt. Taylor Zehrung are the first category one pilots who will be syllabus-complete
and be fully trained on the F-35B Lightning II. Category one pilots have not transitioned to the F-35B
from another aircraft. Zehrung and Reddy are with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine
Aircraft Group 31.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3153645
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-SX452-201
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|734.95 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
