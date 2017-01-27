(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II [Image 2 of 3]

    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    An F-35B Lightining II piloted by Capt. Robert Reddy takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,
    Jan. 27. Reddy and Capt. Taylor Zehrung are the first category one pilots who will be syllabus-complete
    and be fully trained on the F-35B Lightning II. Category one pilots have not transitioned to the F-35B
    from another aircraft. Zehrung and Reddy are with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine
    Aircraft Group 31.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:33
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
