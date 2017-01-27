VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II

An F-35B Lightining II piloted by Capt. Robert Reddy takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,

Jan. 27. Reddy and Capt. Taylor Zehrung are the first category one pilots who will be syllabus-complete

and be fully trained on the F-35B Lightning II. Category one pilots have not transitioned to the F-35B

from another aircraft. Zehrung and Reddy are with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine

Aircraft Group 31.

