    Youngest maintainer at Red Flag, launches America’s youngest jet

    Youngest maintainer at Red Flag, launches America's youngest jet

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nathan Kosters, a crew chief with the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youngest maintainer at Red Flag, launches America’s youngest jet, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Youngest maintainer at Red Flag launches America’s youngest jet

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    ACC
    F-35
    388 FW
    Lightning II
    #FlyFightWin
    419 FW
    #ReadytoFight

