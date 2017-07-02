Airman 1st Class Nathan Kosters, a crew chief with the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 14:29
|Photo ID:
|3153637
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-OD616-0002
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|456.85 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Youngest maintainer at Red Flag, launches America’s youngest jet, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Youngest maintainer at Red Flag launches America’s youngest jet
LEAVE A COMMENT