VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II

Capt. Taylor Zehrung, left, secures part of his flight

equipment after a scheduled training flight aboard

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 27. Zehrung

is a category one pilot who is slated to complete the

training syllabus and become one of the first initial

ascension pilots trained on the F-35B Lightning II.

Category one pilots have not transitioned to the

F-35B from another aircraft. Zehrung is with Marine

Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft

Group 31.

