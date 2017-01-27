(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II [Image 3 of 3]

    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Capt. Taylor Zehrung, left, secures part of his flight
    equipment after a scheduled training flight aboard
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 27. Zehrung
    is a category one pilot who is slated to complete the
    training syllabus and become one of the first initial
    ascension pilots trained on the F-35B Lightning II.
    Category one pilots have not transitioned to the
    F-35B from another aircraft. Zehrung is with Marine
    Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft
    Group 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:33
    Photo ID: 3153626
    VIRIN: 170127-M-SX452-026
    Resolution: 4837x3225
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II
    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II
    VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Air station
    Squadron
    Lightning
    Marine Corps
    Training
    Aviation
    F-35B
    Complete
    MCAS Beaufort
    2 MAW
    VMFAT-501
    Aircraft Group 31
    Syllabus
    Reddy
    Zehrung
    Category 1
    Initial ascension

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT