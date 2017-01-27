Capt. Taylor Zehrung, left, secures part of his flight
equipment after a scheduled training flight aboard
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 27. Zehrung
is a category one pilot who is slated to complete the
training syllabus and become one of the first initial
ascension pilots trained on the F-35B Lightning II.
Category one pilots have not transitioned to the
F-35B from another aircraft. Zehrung is with Marine
Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft
Group 31.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3153626
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-SX452-026
|Resolution:
|4837x3225
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFAT-501 nitial ascension pilots to finish training on F-35B Lightning II [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
