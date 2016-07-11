(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Production Goal Met by Dedication of Crane Army Employees

    Production Goal Met by Dedication of Crane Army Employees

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2016

    Photo by Capt. Marshall Howell 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    A Crane Army Ammunition Activity explosives operator torques the fuse to a 5”/54 projectile body during recent production. Crane Army met a critical production deadline in 2016 for its customer, the U.S. Navy.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Production Goal Met by Dedication of Crane Army Employees [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Marshall Howell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Production Goal Met by Dedication of Crane Army Employees
    Production Goal Met by Innovation of Crane Army Employees

