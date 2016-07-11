A Crane Army Ammunition Activity explosives operator adds explosive composition to a 5”/54 projectile body during recent production. Crane Army met a critical production deadline in 2016 for its customer, the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 12:37
|Photo ID:
|3153276
|VIRIN:
|161107-A-EI940-450
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Production Goal Met by Innovation of Crane Army Employees [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Marshall Howell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Production Goal Met by Innovation, Dedication of Crane Army Employees
LEAVE A COMMENT