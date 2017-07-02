Kentucky Guardsmen train in historic landmark

Soldiers of the 41st Civil Support Team stage vehicles during a hazardous materials exercise at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 7, 2016. The team utilized the historic site as an suitable location for a mission with low visibility and limited communications in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

