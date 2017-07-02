(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Guardsmen train in historic landmark [Image 3 of 4]

    Kentucky Guardsmen train in historic landmark

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Patrick McCoy with the 41st Civil Support Team searches for a suspected biological threat during a hazardous materials exercise at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 7, 2016. The team utilized the historic site as an suitable location for a mission with low visibility and limited communications in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 12:40
    Photo ID: 3153257
    VIRIN: 170208-Z-GN092-054
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Guardsmen train in historic landmark [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kentucky National Guard
    Louisville
    CST
    HAZMAT
    haunted house
    CBRN
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    41st Civil Support Team
    41st CST
    Waverly Hills Sanatorium

