Staff Sgt. Patrick McCoy with the 41st Civil Support Team searches for a suspected biological threat during a hazardous materials exercise at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 7, 2016. The team utilized the historic site as an suitable location for a mission with low visibility and limited communications in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 12:40
|Photo ID:
|3153257
|VIRIN:
|170208-Z-GN092-054
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kentucky Guardsmen train in historic landmark [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Kentucky Guardsmen train in historic landmark
LEAVE A COMMENT