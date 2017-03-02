(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBLE hosts Mardi Gras celebration [Image 1 of 7]

    JBLE hosts Mardi Gras celebration

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Felita Morgan, Warriors Café dining facility manager, has her face painted during the Mardi Gras event hosted at the Fort Eustis Club at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb, 3, 2017. Mardi Gras is traditionally hosted in New Orleans, La., after becoming a legal holiday in Louisiana in 1875. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts Mardi Gras celebration [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

