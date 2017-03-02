JBLE hosts Mardi Gras celebration

Colorful decorations are set on display during the Mardi Gras event hosted at the Fort Eustis Club at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb, 3, 2017. Traditional Mardi Gras colors include purple, green and gold which signify justice, faith and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

