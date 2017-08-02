(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCO academy graduation

    NCO academy graduation

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    NCO academy graduates and staff of the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center stand in formation, Feb 8, 2017, during a campus retreat ceremony at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3152782
    VIRIN: 170208-Z-SM234-004
    Resolution: 5643x3767
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO academy graduation, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    leadership
    TEC
    NCO academy
    retreat
    NCOA
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center
    Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford EPME Center

