NCO academy graduates and staff of the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center stand in formation, Feb 8, 2017, during a campus retreat ceremony at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 10:57
|Photo ID:
|3152782
|VIRIN:
|170208-Z-SM234-004
|Resolution:
|5643x3767
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
This work, NCO academy graduation, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
