Blood bags sit inside a cooler after being extracted from volunteer donors during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. Each bag of blood is from a different donor and holds approximately 450 to 500 milliliters of blood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 08:49
|Photo ID:
|3152232
|VIRIN:
|170206-F-IP635-0174
|Resolution:
|3752x2501
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Giving blood to brothers in arms [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
