Giving blood to brothers in arms

A needle is inserted in the arm of a donor during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. The ASBBC collects blood donations at more than 50 different locations in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

