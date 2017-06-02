Petty Officer 1st Class Ebony Turner, Naval Communications Security Material Systems information systems technician, squeezes a ball and looks away before the needle goes into her arm during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. The ASBBC is run by U.S. Navy personnel stationed out of Walter Reed National Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 08:48 Photo ID: 3152229 VIRIN: 170206-F-IP635-0077 Resolution: 4576x3051 Size: 2.1 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Giving blood to brothers in arms [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.