    Giving blood to brothers in arms

    Giving blood to brothers in arms

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Troy Roberts, 11th Security Forces commander, has his temperature measured as a pre-evaluation prior to giving blood during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. The ASBBC can only set up donation locations on federal installations making military members, military families and government employees the majority of donors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 08:48
    Photo ID: 3152226
    VIRIN: 170206-F-IP635-0068
    Resolution: 3720x2480
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving blood to brothers in arms [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Blood Drive

