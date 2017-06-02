Blood pumps into test tubes during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. The test tubes are used to test for blood-borne pathogens in order to make sure the approximately 450 to 500 milliliters of blood donated is safe to be used when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
This work, Giving blood to brothers in arms [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
