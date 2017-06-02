(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Giving blood to brothers in arms [Image 8 of 8]

    Giving blood to brothers in arms

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Frank Worsham, Air National Guard Readiness Center avionics functional area manager, squeezes a ball while giving blood during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation at the West Fitness Center on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. Blood received by the ASBBC is shipped to military treatment facilities across the globe and used overseas at forward deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 08:48
    Photo ID: 3152219
    VIRIN: 170206-F-IP635-0022
    Resolution: 2743x4115
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving blood to brothers in arms [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms
    Giving blood to brothers in arms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Blood Drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT