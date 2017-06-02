Giving blood to brothers in arms

Senior Master Sgt. Frank Worsham, Air National Guard Readiness Center avionics functional area manager, squeezes a ball while giving blood during the Armed Services Blood Bank Center’s blood donation at the West Fitness Center on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 6, 2017. Blood received by the ASBBC is shipped to military treatment facilities across the globe and used overseas at forward deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

