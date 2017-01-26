Lipizzaner III exercise: cross-train.

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Slovenian soldiers cross-train on the M4 carbine rifles and FN2000 assault rifles during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 26, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo/released)

