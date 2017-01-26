U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Slovenian soldiers cross-train on the M4 carbine rifles and FN2000 assault rifles during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 26, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 08:31
|Photo ID:
|3152146
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-DZ412-311
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|POSTOIJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: cross-train. [Image 1 of 13], by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
