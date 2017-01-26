(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lipizzaner III exercise: cross-train.

    POSTOIJNA, SLOVENIA

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Slovenian soldiers cross-train on the M4 carbine rifles and FN2000 assault rifles during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 26, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo/released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017
    Photo ID: 3152135
    VIRIN: 170126-A-DZ412-296
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: POSTOIJNA, SI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: cross-train. [Image 1 of 13], by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    TSC
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Bac
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S.A.
    Army
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Slovenia
    cross-train.
    U.S. paratroopers
    Photolab Vicenza
    Antonio Bedin
    TSC Italy
    Massimo Bovo
    54th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Lipizzaner III

