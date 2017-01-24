Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles .

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade check their targets for accuracy while qualifying with their M4 carbine rifles during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

