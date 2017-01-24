A U.S. Army Paratrooper from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade check his target for accuracy while qualifying with his M4 carbine rifle during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 04:59
|Photo ID:
|3151891
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-YG900-075
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|POSTOIJNA, SI
This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles . [Image 1 of 8], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
