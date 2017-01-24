U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade qualify with M4 carbine rifle during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 04:59
|Photo ID:
|3151887
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-YG900-049
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|POSTOIJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles . [Image 1 of 8], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
