    Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles . [Image 5 of 8]

    Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles .

    POSTOIJNA, SLOVENIA

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade qualify with their M4 carbine rifles during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles . [Image 1 of 8], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

