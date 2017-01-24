Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifles .

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade qualify with their M4 carbine rifles during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

