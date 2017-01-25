U.S. Army paratrooper from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct night weapon qualification training with the .50-caliber machine gun during Exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 25, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 04:45 Photo ID: 3151875 VIRIN: 170125-A-YG900-332 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.49 MB Location: POSTOIJNA, SI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: .50-caliber machine gun night. [Image 1 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.