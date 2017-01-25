U.S. Army paratrooper from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct night weapon qualification training with the .50-caliber machine gun during Exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 25, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 04:45
|Photo ID:
|3151869
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-YG900-314
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|POSTOIJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: .50-caliber machine gun night. [Image 1 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT