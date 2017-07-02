(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rain [Image 1 of 11]

    Rain

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Spc. Eric Unwin 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldier Sfc. Juan Padilla stands guard while on mission during Best Warrior Competition Fort Hunter Liggett Calif. on February 6, 2017. The mission included talking to the town mayor and rescuing a simulated injured pilot. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 02:15
    Photo ID: 3151795
    VIRIN: 170208-A-SK322-011
    Resolution: 4476x2984
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rain [Image 1 of 11], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

