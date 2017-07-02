U.S. Army Reserve soldier Sfc. Juan Padilla stands guard while on mission during Best Warrior Competition Fort Hunter Liggett Calif. on February 6, 2017. The mission included talking to the town mayor and rescuing a simulated injured pilot. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 02:15
|Photo ID:
|3151795
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-SK322-011
|Resolution:
|4476x2984
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rain [Image 1 of 11], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
