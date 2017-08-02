170208-N-JH293-012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class David Coburn, from Flint, Michigan, drills screws into a fiberglass seat back aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
This work, USS Green Bay Sailors prepare for MCI [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
