170208-N-JH293-012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) At left, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Justin Tabios, from Foster City, California, and Electronics Technician Seaman Joshua Handegard, from Evansville, Indiana, install a global positioning system onto a small boat aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:52 Photo ID: 3151791 VIRIN: 170208-N-JH293-012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 890.99 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay Sailors prepare for MCI [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.