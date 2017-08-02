(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay Sailors prepare for MCI [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Green Bay Sailors prepare for MCI

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170208-N-JH293-012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) At left, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Justin Tabios, from Foster City, California, and Electronics Technician Seaman Joshua Handegard, from Evansville, Indiana, install a global positioning system onto a small boat aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay Sailors prepare for MCI [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

