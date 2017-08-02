170208-N-GR361-016 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Tyler Newvine, from Flushing, Michigan, participates in a force protection training team drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 00:51
|Photo ID:
|3151788
|VIRIN:
|170208-N-GR361-016
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|995.87 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay Sailors participate in ATFP drill [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
