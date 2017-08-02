USS Green Bay Sailors participate in ATFP drill

170208-N-GR361-005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Logistics Specialist Seaman Manuel Brown, from Midwest City, Oklahoma, participates in a force protection training team drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

