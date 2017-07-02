(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ain't no sunshine when he's gone

    Ain't no sunshine when he's gone

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force practice a running drill during precision marksmanship training at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 6, 2017. The MRF masters high-level marksmanship, which allows them to run, stop and shoot accurately in high-stress environments. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3151279
    VIRIN: 170207-M-DJ953-0036
    Resolution: 3007x1692
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ain't no sunshine when he's gone, by LCpl Frank Cordoba, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

