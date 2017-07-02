MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force practice a running drill during precision marksmanship training at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 6, 2017. The MRF masters high-level marksmanship, which allows them to run, stop and shoot accurately in high-stress environments. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 21:11
|Photo ID:
|3151279
|VIRIN:
|170207-M-DJ953-0036
|Resolution:
|3007x1692
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ain't no sunshine when he's gone, by LCpl Frank Cordoba, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
