Charlie Company - Receiving

Recruits from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone calls home, reading only what is printed on the script in front of them, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6, 2017. Recruits will not be able to make another phone call until the end of recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

