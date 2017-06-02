(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Charlie Company - Receiving [Image 2 of 8]

    Charlie Company - Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand on the yellow footprints during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. Although recruits are confused and disoriented during this portion of training, the chaos serves a purpose during the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 18:20
    Photo ID: 3151164
    VIRIN: 170206-M-WQ808-033
    Resolution: 5289x3451
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving
    Charlie Company - Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    mcrd
    recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD
    wemakemarines
    SanDiego
    SemperFidelis
    mcrdsandiego

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT