Charlie Company - Receiving

Recruits of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, get off the bus and step onto the yellow footprints during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. From this point on, recruits will eat, sleep and train as a team as they begin the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

