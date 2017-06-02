Charlie Company - Receiving

New recruits from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, pick up their white mesh bag during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. Any extra clothes brought with them will be stored in the mesh bag. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

