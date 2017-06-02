Staff Sergeant Micah S. Paguia, drill instructor, Receiving Company, Support Battalion, checks for contraband during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. During the contraband brief, any contraband the recruits may have brought with them will be confiscated. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3151160 VIRIN: 170206-M-WQ808-092 Resolution: 5285x3415 Size: 1.35 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.