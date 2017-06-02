Charlie Company - Receiving

New recruits of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive a Uniform Code of Military Justice brief at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles of the UCMJ that apply to them while they are in recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

