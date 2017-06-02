New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, move to the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. Although recruits are confused and disoriented during this portion of training, the chaos serves a purpose during the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 This work, Charlie Company - Receiving, by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.