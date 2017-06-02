Charlie Company - Receiving

Recruits of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are welcomed to recruit training during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 6. Once the recruits step off the bus, they immediately begin the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate May 5.

